Two held for possessing illegal firearms

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested two men for possessing unlicensed blank firearms and seized 28 such arms and 76 bullets. The duo used the firearms in racing and other sporting events and would also sell and rent for shooting movies and tele serials.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Junaid (38) of HRBR Layout and Mohammed Tabrez (45) Gurappanapalya. Police raided a house inSuddaguntepalya where 11 empty pistols, 10 other arms similar to 303 rifles, seven sten gun-type arms and 76 bullets were found. The duo confessed to having sourced the arms from Mumbai for Rs 20,000-25,000 and selling them for Rs 1 lakh. They even have contacts with rowdy sheeters too, police said.

The duo had not taken any licence for firearms. A case has been registered against the two at Suddaguntepalya under the Arms Act, police said. “We have collected CCTV footage to track the movements of their associates and buyers”, police said.