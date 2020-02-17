A morning brush with art at city's Cubbon Park

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sunday morning turned Cubbon Park into an art park, with over artists livening up the greenspace with colours.



Over 45 young and upcoming artists created artwork on the theme of ‘horses’, as part of the seventh edition of Art in the Park, an initiative by the Art Mantram Trust, founded by former police officer Jija Harisingh and daughter Yumna Harisingh, with current president being Raji Narayan.

“While in the past we have been conducting this event once or twice a year, in 2020, we want to hold an event on this line at least three-four times. The idea is to provide a platform and promote young, upcoming gifted artists to showcase their talents,” says Lakshmi Ishwar, who is on the board of trustees for the not for profit formed by artists and professionals for the purpose of strengthening awareness and patronage of the arts.



The artistes were given an opportunity to sell their artworks to interested buyers, which was priced within Rs 5,000, Ishwar says this will be a value-addition on the artists’ CVs.



“Every edition the theme is different, the last time it was ‘Cubbon Park’, while this time it is ‘horses’. Artists created anything that reflects the broad theme,” she says.

While the morning was for live art, it proceeded to an hour-long programme by Chiyo Kaiga from Japan and Benjamin Andersen from Denmark, who put up their show ‘Music with plants’.



It was followed by an interactive session on art where Nalini Malaviya, art critic, curator and consultant, Shanthamani Muddaiah, sculptural artist and MG Doddamani, prominent artist had conversation with moderator Ishwar.



“The national conference and festival on art craft and design had raised the question if Bengaluru can be a destination for art. At panel discussion, we took up his conversation,” Ishwar says.