Abir Ibrahim Shah brings Nile to the city

While Shah passionately divulges her love for her country, Abir Ibrahim Shah points out two of her abstract artworks which are closest to her.

Actor Naseeruddin

Actor Naseeruddin Shah with Abir Ibrahim Shah. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ask Bengaluru-based Egyptian artist, Abir Ibrahim Shah about the influence India has had over her work and she emphasises that the country has widened her perspective with the diverse culture and religions in place, On Friday at Alliance Francaise in Vasanth Nagar, Shah showcased her works titled Exposition of Egyptian Story in the presence of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who is also her brother-in-law. 

Speaking about the theme, 48-year-old Shah states that her paintings depict the unique aspects of her home country. She adds, “I try to showcase who I am through subjects which move me as a person. I use colors to show passion, agony, love, conflict and if one looks at these characteristics as a whole, they speak a lot about Egypt.”

Born in Cairo, Shah has done her diploma in business studies from the American University in Cairo but it was only when she trained as an artist under renowned Egyptian painter Mohmed Desouky, she specialised in oil painting. She moved to India in 2003 and traveled extensively, imbibing different cultures and spiritual influences.

Ask her on what solidified her idea of pursuing art and she says, “Art chose me, and when art chooses you, one wants to manifest it somehow. I want to express the emotions and lows in my life through my work.”

While Shah passionately divulges her love for her country, she points out two of her abstract artworks that are closest to her.

“The three ladies piece is close to my heart because it speaks about friendship through the characters, and the people I have met in my life. Each of them plays a big role in my life,” says Shah, who adds that her piece on the Nile speaks of the beauty of the river and is also influenced by memories from her childhood.

