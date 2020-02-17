Home Cities Bengaluru

Long broomsticks to help ease pourakarmikas’ work in Bengaluru

The BBMP has handed over the new brooms to 45 Pourakarmikas at Ward 89, Jogupalya, and the project will run on a pilot basis.

BBMP pourakarmikas try their hands at the new long-handle brooms

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To reduce the burden on pourakarmikas, the BBMP is planning to introduce brooms with long handles, instead of the present short-stick ones that are said to give the civic workers a backache.

“With shorter brooms, pourakarmikas have to bend and sweep. The long-handle brooms have a wider reach and can help them sweep better,” said BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar.

The BBMP has also introduced jumbo bags and changed gloves and mask to make them comfortable for workers. “Earlier, the gloves were made of rubber and many complained that they made their hands sweaty. We have given them fabric gloves that are comfortable. Recently, at Ward 95, jumbo bags were given for easy collection of waste,” a BBMP official said.

A solid waste management expert said that the BBMP had introduced long broomsticks in 2000, but withdrew them as pourakarmikas were not comfortable. “We will soon know whether these brooms will help the workers,” he said.

One of the pourakarmikas, who has used the long broomstick. said, “It is quite helpful as we spend a lot of time sweeping.”

