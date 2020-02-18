Home Cities Bengaluru

Art of the matter

Described by co-founder and partner Monica Rohit as an interactive art sante, the event will include a list of activities ranging from workshops, music, food and showcasing exhibits.

BENGALURU: With an aim to promote different forms of art in the city, Whattay Art Sante, an interactive session of art workshops, music, and flea market, will be held on February 23. Described by co-founder and partner Monica Rohit as an interactive art sante, the event will include a list of activities ranging from workshops, music, food and showcasing exhibits.

“The idea came about during a discussion with my friends who are also the current partners on how south Bengaluru lacks interesting events. While one of the partners contributed the space, we wanted to organise something for people of all ages and engage them with activities like the workshops.” says Rohit, adding that the event also communicates that the idea of art is not just limited to paintings and have brought artisans together to showcase their work.

A total of 18 workshops have been curated such as Kokedama, an indoor plant made from moss, to Turkish floral art and wine where participants will be guided by the artist to curate their art while indulging in wine tasting. “We have wine tasting workshops, grape stomping and rubix workshops for kids, and carpentry among the long list of workshops. When it comes to the flea market, the products showcased are based on art with the likes of sustainable fashion where people bring clothes made from hemp seeds and handmade crafts and wooden products. We have also curated an evening of music, which will give teenagers a platform to showcase their work” says Rohit.

Whattay Art Sante will be held on Feb 23 at Whattay Brew, Kanakapura Road.

