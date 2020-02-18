Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP staff confined to office over documents

The illegal confinement of BBMP officials sparked a protest by their colleagues in the city on Monday demanding a strict action against the wrong-doers.

Published: 18th February 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The illegal confinement of BBMP officials sparked a protest by their colleagues in the city on Monday demanding a strict action against the wrong-doers. A group of four people had confined a woman assistant revenue officer of the BBMP and her colleagues to their office for five hours at RPC Layout near Vijaynagar on Saturday. Police arrested the prime accused, Shivakumar, soon after the incident came to light.

A senior officer of Vijayanagar police station stated that the assistant revenue officer, Nirmala S M (55), alleged in her complaint that she was locked along with her staff from 5 pm till 10pm. Shivakumar along with his associates Sachin, Omkar N and Dakshinamurthy came to the office in the evening and demanded the documents related to a land situated at Hosahalli. Since he sought documents related to the year 2003-04, the staff asked him to give them a few days’ time to issue the papers demanded by them, the officer said quoting the complaint. But Shivakumar was not ready to listen to the officials and locked the gates from outside, the officer said.

The landlord’s associates snatched the mobile phones and other belongings of the staff and threatened them saying they would not allow them to leave the office until they got the documents, he said. The family members of the officials, who tried to reach them around 10.30pm, were shocked to see that they were confined to the office.

They video-recorded the incident before alerting the police. Based on a tip off, Shivakumar was arrested from his house and three of his associates are still at large, he said. Efforts are on to nab the other accused. The protesting BBMP officials on Monday demanded that the accused be brought to book and stringent action be taken against them so that such incidents do not take place again the future.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp