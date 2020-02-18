Home Cities Bengaluru

Block by block: Play of colours and all things natural

The focus of the visit was to educate students on sustainable practices and work with eco-friendly and organic colours.

Published: 18th February 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

French students try their hand in block printing

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: East meets West, a collaboration featuring 40 fashion design students from LISAA school branches in Bengaluru and Paris saw students work on natural fabric dyes made from herbs like mehandi and mulethi at Tharangini Studios, Sadashivnagar.

The focus of the visit was to educate students on sustainable practices and work with eco-friendly and organic colours. They were guided by artisans on various types of block printing, pattern dyeing, wood carving techniques, preparation of pigment colours and contemporary interpretations of block printing. They then created pieces  by combining different techniques.

“Hand printing by using natural fabric was something we had never seen,” said Chloe Moulin, a French student.Srishti Munoth, a first- year student of design, said, “Everything we used was eco-friendly and sustainable. We were surprised to see the natural elements like plants and fruits that go into the making of dyes. For example, pomegranate peel can be used to get a blend of yellow and green. There are very few artisans who do block printing and it’s very important for a student, designer or an artist to learn because it reflects our Indian culture as well. ”

Avi Keshwani, director, of the design school that organised this visit, said the idea was to give students wide knowledge in the development process of dyeing and hand block printing. “This is a student exchange programme. A majority of the students who have taken this workshop have decided to make changes to their collection,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp