Darshan’s fans hit cop, create ruckus on his b’day

BENGALURU: Thousands of fans of Kannada superstar Darshan created a ruckus around his residence at Ideal Homes Layout, causing a nightmare for the actor’s neighbours, even as they beat up a police constable posted on duty there to control the crowd. The incident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday, just past midnight, when fans thronged the area to celebrate Darshan’s 43rd birthday. A senior police officer said a constable attached to Jnanabharathi Police Station, Devaraj DR, was rushed to Darshan’s residence to manage the crowd.

There was a huge commotion and Devaraj told the fans to stand in a queue to wish the actor. However, a police constable asking them to maintain order did not go down well with the actor’s fans, many of whom were intoxicated.

A group among the crowd punched Devaraj on his head, nose and right eye, after which he started bleeding profusely. His colleagues had to rush to the spot and take him to a private hospital. Following his complaint, Rajarajeshwari Nagar police booked the unidentified accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and other related sections.

The police said, some of the fans even jumped their locked gates to climb to the terrace of the buildings to get a better view of the actor in his residence and shout out their wishes to him. A senior police officer said they had also received a Non Cognisable Report (NCR) complaint f r o m D a r s h a n ’ s neighbours.