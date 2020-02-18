Home Cities Bengaluru

Playback singer kills self, alleges dowry harassment in suicide note

In messages to her brother, she said she did not want to die in her husband’s house

Published: 18th February 2020

Sushmitha and Sharath on their wedding

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Alleged dowry harassment pushed a 26-year-old playback singer to suicide. She hanged herself in her mother’s house in Malagala near Nagarabavi early on Monday morning. Sushmitha Raje left a suicide note accusing her husband Sharath Kumar as responsible for her death and forwarded it to her brother over WhatsApp. Police said Sushmitha sent text messages to her family before hanging herself in a room. Her mother Meenakshi filed a case against Sushmitha’s husband and in-laws alleging that they harassed her mentally and physically demanding dowry.

Sushmitha had come to her mother’s house on Sunday night. Her body was found at around 5.30 am and police alerted. Sushmitha, an MBA graduate got married to Kumar, a software engineer in a private company, a year ago. The couple were living in Kumar Swamy Layout along with Sachin’s family. Annapurneshwari Nagar police have filed a case of dowry death and abatement of suicide against Kumar and his family. The accused are absconding. A special team has been formed to nab them, a senior police officer said.

Sachin told The New Indian Express, “Sharath had met my sister in a cultural programme and sent some of his relatives to talk about marriage. Both families agreed and the wedding was held in July 2018. Police should arrest the accused soon. We need justice”.

Speaking to reporters, music director KM Indra recalled Sushmita’s career. “Sushmitha sang in an orchestra before she entered the television and Kannada film industry. One of my friends introduced her and I gave her a chance to sing in films. She sang for Kannada movies ‘ Haalu - Tuppa, Srisamanya, Hani Hani Hibbani. She was very kind and jovial. Two days ago she spoke to one her friends about her husband’s harassment. He was asking her to leave his house. She was very upset,” he claimed. Get help for suicidal feelings or emotional distress via the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777. The 104 Arogya Sahayavani is available 24/7.

WHAT SHE TEXTED HER FAMILY

Amma, please forgive me. Sharath (Kumar) used to torture me after listening to his mother Geetha. I have suffered for my own mistake. My in-laws Geetha, Vaidehi and Sharath are responsible for my death. They should be punished for making me take this extreme step... If I spoke a word they would tell me get out of the house. Sharath was so stubborn, he never listened to me. I do not want to die in my husband’s house. If they are not be punished, my soul will not rest. Please bury or cremate my body in our native KR Pete and let my brother Sachin conduct the last rites. Amma, do not feel (bad) for me. Take care of Sachin who will be with you.

