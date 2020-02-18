Survey shows rise in public transport users

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To understand the travel patterns of first and last mile connectivity of public transport users, Bangalore Political Action Committee conducted an online survey of 1,129 respondents. The survey was conducted in the month of November-December, 2019. As of 2018, the share of private transport in Bengaluru exceeds the share of public transport by 3% (Private share: 51%, Public transport share: 48%).

The survey was divided into segments – users of public transport and their first and last mile connectivity to public transport, and non-users of public transport and their alternate mode of transport. It was found that 69 per cent of the respondents were public transport users while 31 per cent are otherwise. Unfortunately, the suburban rail had only one per cent users.

The 33 per cent non-users of public transport said lack of frequent services is the reason behind using private transport. Another 24 per cent mentioned that lack of first and last-mile connectivity is the reason for choosing private transport.

With the falling ridership of BMTC buses, there is an immediate need to improve the public transport connectivity in Bengaluru, the survey stated. “At present, there is no formal physical integration or information integration across the modes of transport in the city,” it said.