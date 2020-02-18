Home Cities Bengaluru

Transformer blasts, half Bengaluru in dark

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it took an hour to control the fire. KPTCL MD N Manjula told TNIE that the breaker had an inherent fault which led to the blast.

Published: 18th February 2020 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Two transformers caught a massive fire at BESCOM near Anand rao circle on Monday | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Exam time is nearing, but thousands of students in areas around Aanandrao Circle in central parts of Bengaluru have to go without power till at least February 26 as sudden, serial transformer blasts at the area sub-station caused a power blackout on Monday.

The residents of Cubbonpet, Anand Rao Circle, Cauvery Bhavan, Gandhinagar and surrounding areas had to spend the afternoon, evening and night without power, and have to endure frequent power shutdowns till the month-end as at least two transformers have to be completely replaced. For the first time in the last 25 years, a major blast occurred around noon at the 66/11KV Anand Rao Circle sub-station, commonly called the A- station, belonging to the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). 

According to the Corporation officials, “The prima facie investigation shows that the protection system where the breakers (the unit which controls faults and trips) are situated failed and transformer-1 exploded. The intensity was so high that transformer-2 also blew and the cables of transformer-3 got burnt.”

‘Such an incident happened here for the first time’

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it took an hour to control the fire. KPTCL MD N Manjula told TNIE that the breaker had an inherent fault which led to the blast. “Such incidents are not uncommon, but it has happened here for the first time. The 20 MVA transformer, where the blast occurred, was set up in 1996, over 23 years ago. It is not a quality issue but a technical fault,” she said. 

KPTCL officials said the transformers need to be completely replaced and it will be done by February 26 and the normal power supply will be restored only by February 27. Around 60 MW power is supplied from this sub-station to most parts of central Bengaluru. It took the department five to six hours to restore at least 40 per cent of power. 

The KPTCL asked Bescom to make alternative arrangements immediately. Bescom had to draw power from C- Station (Cantonment), Victoria, Telecom, Kanteerava, MG Road, NRS and Vijayanagar sub stations to supply power. On February 11, a fire broke out at the Ambikanagar hydel power station in Dandeli after a low-intensity blast. KPTCL officials had attributed that incident also to technical glitches. The power station was established in 1920 and over the years the transformers have been replaced. With the two incidents happening back to back, energy officials will undertake an emergency maintenance drive.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp