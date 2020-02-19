Home Cities Bengaluru

A fusion of local and Western music

Published: 19th February 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a distinguished line-up of performers from the world of classical music, Bengaluru aims to attract music lovers with the third edition of Udupa Music Festival. Organised by Udupa Foundation, this edition will feature a list of eminent musicians from India like Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Ranjit Barot, Taufiq Qureshi, Kaushiki Chakraborty and French artistes such as guitarist Etienne Mbappé and pianist Christophe Cravero.

Speaking about his upcoming performance at the festival, Vijay Prakash says, “I will be featured alongside Ranjit, Taufiq and Christophe, some of the exponents of world music. That itself brings a lot of excitement to me. The audience will witness musicians playing some originals, jamming sessions and fusion of Indian classical and world music. There will be some unique presentation of popular Kannada tracks as well.”

The Udupa Foundation was started with a vision to bring art to people who stay at orphanages and old-age homes. Giridhar Udupa, ghatam player and founder, emphasised that the foundation had been conducting these prorammes for the elderly since 2015 to provide them an opportunity to enjoy live music. “I can proudly say that almost every renowned musician in India has somehow contributed to the development of this foundation. This year, the festival will be held for three days and every day two concerts will be conducted. Each day will focus on different styles of music such as Carnatic, Hindustani, Jazz and Western Classical music,” he adds.  

Kumaresh Rajagopalan says, “Like any other Carnatic music concert, the upcoming performance at the Udupa festival will be filled with many improvisations and components. Apart from that, we will be trying some new styles on stage. In this interesting musical experience, we will be joined by two famous artistes, Satish Kumar ji and Anantha ji, on the mridangam. Two maestros are going to perform together on stage.”The Udupa Music Festival 2020 will be held at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram, from February 20 to 22 at 6.30pm.  
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp