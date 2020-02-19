Lax security, SSLC prep mathematics paper leaks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a circular issued on Tuesday, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) admitted that the mathematics question paper of preparatory Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination for Class 10 students, was leaked beforehand. The exam was held on Tuesday.

V Sumangala, director of KSEEB said in the circular, “The SSLC preparatory exam paper was leaked on WhatsApp and went viral. We have lodged a complaint with the police to find out who is behind the act. If such things happen in the future, the headmaster of the school will be held responsible.”

Three days ago, TNIE highlighted in a story how packaging for SSLC preparatory exam question papers was inadequate. Headmasters of schools had raised their concerns of a possible leak when they received the question papers in bags without seal and only cellophane tape. In the previous report, the director of KSEEB had responded saying that there were different modalities for preparatory and the main board exams. He had said that all precautions were taken to ensure confidential and secure transportation of the question papers.