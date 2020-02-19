Shakespeare on stage

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Canadian International School (CIS) will be staging Twelfth Night, a romantic comedy by William Shakespeare on February 20, 21 and 22. The play will be staged at the school’s centre for performing arts, The Odeum, at its campus in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. Twelfth Night, adapted by students at CIS, has been directed by Kayla Cayabyab and Harshitha Manjula Rajappa.

The play revolves around twins and the theme of love. A shipwreck separates twins, prompting each to think their sibling is dead. The sister, Viola, disguises herself as a man to work under Count Orsino, who seeks the love of mourning Olivia. The brother, Sebastian, is taken under the wing of a pirate. In a Shakespearean comedy reimagined, be ready to laugh, sing, and reflect on who and how we love.

Twelfth Night is one of Shakespeare’s most popular and important comedies and has inspired adaptations and re-imaginings for centuries. Its focus on complex issues of gender and class make it relevant to our current cultural moment.

The play timings are 6 pm on February 20 and 21 while there will be two shows on February 22 at 2 pm and 6 pm. For further details, email @ drama@cisb.org.in or contact 080 - 67594444.