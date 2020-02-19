Home Cities Bengaluru

Shakespeare on stage

The Canadian International School (CIS) will be staging Twelfth Night, a romantic comedy by William Shakespeare on February 20, 21 and 22. 

Published: 19th February 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Canadian International School (CIS) will be staging Twelfth Night, a romantic comedy by William Shakespeare on February 20, 21 and 22. The play will be staged at the school’s centre for performing arts, The Odeum, at its campus in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. Twelfth Night, adapted by students at CIS, has been directed by Kayla Cayabyab and Harshitha Manjula Rajappa.

The play revolves around twins and the theme of love. A shipwreck separates twins, prompting each to think their sibling is dead. The sister, Viola, disguises herself as a man to work under Count Orsino, who seeks the love of mourning Olivia. The brother, Sebastian, is taken under the wing of a pirate. In a Shakespearean comedy reimagined, be ready to laugh, sing, and reflect on who and how we love.

Twelfth Night is one of Shakespeare’s most popular and important comedies and has inspired adaptations and re-imaginings for centuries. Its focus on complex issues of gender and class make it relevant to our current cultural moment.

The play timings are 6 pm on February 20 and 21 while there will be two shows on February 22 at 2 pm and 6 pm. For further details, email @ drama@cisb.org.in or contact 080 - 67594444.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp