Home Cities Bengaluru

Should Bengaluru go Mumbai way?

Even as Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao hopes to make the Pub Capital a round-the-clock metro, residents express mixed opinions about turning B’luru into a city that never sleeps

Published: 19th February 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a fitness ambassador, I am not for it, as most people are already partying every other day and compromising on sleep. This just leads to a lack of discipline towards exercise and diet, and ultimately lifestyle diseases. Establishments being open through the night will further impact their health as it leads to increased consumption of food, lack of rest and sleep and resetting the circadian rhythm and that’s bad news. It’s a big NO.   -Wanitha Ashok, celebrity fitness instructor

Bengaluru should definitely move into the 24x7 bracket since it is a cosmopolitan city with people from all over the world and it is more convenient. It also tends to become safer when open throughout. People can have access to pharmacies, food places and this is essential for people who work in late night shifts. The biggest advantage for the city will be drawing more revenue and the residents leading a more comfortable life given the services and the safety factor as well. 
-Manisha Bajaj, owner, Bohemians restaurant

I have seen the city going through different deadlines. When it comes to 
keeping the city alive 24/7, it comes with pros and cons. I am fine with the 24/7 deadline but, selectively. Currently we have a 1am deadline which is fine. Longer hours than those are not required, even though it sounds fancy. But in terms of food, we need extended deadlines for restaurants. Whether you are clubbing or working late nights, food is something one looks forward to. Right now, you can count on your fingers the number of restaurants that remain open
-Ivan Nilkon, DJ

We’ve seen how residential areas like Koramangala, Indiranagar, and to some extent Sanjaynagar, have turned commercial, resulting in residents of those areas being disturbed by noise and increased activity. Such areas are not equipped to turn into 24/7 activity zones. Moreover, I think we need better infrastructure, both in means of road conditions, adequate street lights  and accessibility to public transport, in place to ensure citizens can commute late at night. As someone who has stayed in Mumbai, I can say that I felt safer commuting at 1am there than I do here because of the public transport, especially the local train, the former has to offer.  
-Vidya Goggi, joint secretary, Bangalore Apartments’ Federation

There is no issue in Bengaluru being a 24x7 city and it can be extended with additional augmentation. We have previously extended the deadline to 1 am, and if required can be extended further to make it 24x7. However, this will be possible if the required manpower and additional infrastructure in the form of patrolling vehicles is provided to the department. The department should be well equipped in order to ensure smooth flow.   
-Dr Sharanappa SD, DCP East

Inputs: Monika Monalisa, Muneef Khan, Simran Ahuja, Vidya Iyengar

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp