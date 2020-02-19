Should Bengaluru go Mumbai way?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a fitness ambassador, I am not for it, as most people are already partying every other day and compromising on sleep. This just leads to a lack of discipline towards exercise and diet, and ultimately lifestyle diseases. Establishments being open through the night will further impact their health as it leads to increased consumption of food, lack of rest and sleep and resetting the circadian rhythm and that’s bad news. It’s a big NO. -Wanitha Ashok, celebrity fitness instructor

Bengaluru should definitely move into the 24x7 bracket since it is a cosmopolitan city with people from all over the world and it is more convenient. It also tends to become safer when open throughout. People can have access to pharmacies, food places and this is essential for people who work in late night shifts. The biggest advantage for the city will be drawing more revenue and the residents leading a more comfortable life given the services and the safety factor as well.

-Manisha Bajaj, owner, Bohemians restaurant

I have seen the city going through different deadlines. When it comes to

keeping the city alive 24/7, it comes with pros and cons. I am fine with the 24/7 deadline but, selectively. Currently we have a 1am deadline which is fine. Longer hours than those are not required, even though it sounds fancy. But in terms of food, we need extended deadlines for restaurants. Whether you are clubbing or working late nights, food is something one looks forward to. Right now, you can count on your fingers the number of restaurants that remain open

-Ivan Nilkon, DJ

We’ve seen how residential areas like Koramangala, Indiranagar, and to some extent Sanjaynagar, have turned commercial, resulting in residents of those areas being disturbed by noise and increased activity. Such areas are not equipped to turn into 24/7 activity zones. Moreover, I think we need better infrastructure, both in means of road conditions, adequate street lights and accessibility to public transport, in place to ensure citizens can commute late at night. As someone who has stayed in Mumbai, I can say that I felt safer commuting at 1am there than I do here because of the public transport, especially the local train, the former has to offer.

-Vidya Goggi, joint secretary, Bangalore Apartments’ Federation

There is no issue in Bengaluru being a 24x7 city and it can be extended with additional augmentation. We have previously extended the deadline to 1 am, and if required can be extended further to make it 24x7. However, this will be possible if the required manpower and additional infrastructure in the form of patrolling vehicles is provided to the department. The department should be well equipped in order to ensure smooth flow.

-Dr Sharanappa SD, DCP East

Inputs: Monika Monalisa, Muneef Khan, Simran Ahuja, Vidya Iyengar