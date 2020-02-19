Summer camp with a difference

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While most summer camps focus on activities such as dancing, singing and painting, a unique summer camp in the city focuses only on life skill training and has entered the World Book of Records (United Kingdom). Anuhya Summer Camp conducted by skill trainer Dr Ruupa Rao was listed in the World Book of Records last month as one of the most unique summer camps in India that enhances life skills which are designed to instill positive behaviours subconsciously. This year’s summer camp is scheduled to commence on April 22.

Ruupa told CE that from science and spirituality to dance and adventures, several activities are conducted in the annual 10-day camp. “The camp routine includes learning sessions through the day, application sessions, entertainment, meeting other campers, campfires and more. Kids are encouraged to develop their own style of learning to do various things. Unlike a class that goes by written textbook material, we focus on learning sessions in a more practical way. Kids get to understand and develop new methods of learning that are convenient for them. They are nudged towards exploring with a ‘why not’ attitude that lets them learn much more than they do in a classroom and textbook setup,” she added.

The camp has adapted to 10 core life skills laid down by the World Health Organization which include self-awareness, empathy, critical thinking, creative thinking, decision making, problem solving, effective communication, interpersonal relationships, coping with stress and handling emotions.

The camp is held at Sarjapur or Electronics City for children aged 8-12 and 13-17 years. Parents who had previously sent their children to the camp emphasized on it being beneficial. “My decision to send my son for the camp was right. He has now become more independent and his behaviour has changed for the better,” said Preethi Kasal. Radhiva V, another parent, said, “The camp is designed beautifully, My child’s attitude has changed and with more confidence now.”