Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Within seconds, she started fading and soon she was gone’

I heard a strange sound near the window.

Published: 19th February 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Ratnakar Matkari

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: I heard a strange sound near the window. My ears strained. It was like water falling gently. After a while I realized that it was the gentle rocking sound of the swing in the veranda.

I sat up with a start.

I gathered whatever courage I could find and put on my slippers. I crept out of my room and the noise from the swing got clearer. Finally, I managed to push open the door to the veranda. The creaking sounded loud in the silence of the night. The swing was empty but continued to move slowly. It stopped after a while. Whoever was occupying it had left. I wiped the sweat off my forehead, feeling suddenly weak in my knees. I closed the door and returned to my room.

And there it was – a white apparition. It was gently caressing the wall near the table, as if it were a living being. It turned at the sound of my footsteps and the face took my breath away. It was a young woman, beautiful yet deeply sad.

Within seconds, she started fading and soon she was gone. Vanished. A strange feeling came over me and I heard myself shout: ‘Wait!’ The image appeared once again.

I said, ‘Wait! Don’t go away. I want to talk to you.’ Her image sharpened further as I asked, ‘Who are you?’ I wasn’t sure if she would answer my question, but was amazed at my courage and presence of mind. I was no longer afraid. Soon, she appeared in her full form. The glow had faded to reveal a pale face. I asked again, ‘Who are you?’

Her lips spread in a weak smile. ‘A woman. Or at least that’s what I was ... when I was alive.’ ‘You are a ... a ...’ The word ‘ghost’ was difficult to say. She smiled a g a i n . ‘Scared?’ ‘No. But ... what are you doing here?’ Her smile vanished as she replied, ‘That’s what I should be asking you.’ There was a note of anger in her voice. ‘I own this place.’ ‘Wrong. It is mine.’ She spoke with conviction. ‘You mean, you’ve been haunting it,’ I said, my voice laced with contempt. ‘Do you even know what you are saying? The dead may only return to a place that rightfully belongs to them,’ she said firmly. ‘And how is this your property?’

‘My father built this house – for me.’

She continued, ‘I had plans for it. A beautiful garden. A decorated doorway. I had thought of paintings for these very walls. But before I could even begin, I lost my life in an accident.’ She brushed her hair away from her neck as she turned her head for a moment. I could see a dark scar, a mark, possibly, from the injury that had killed her. The blueish- black scar against the contrast of her fair skin looked dreadful. A shiver ran down my spine as I tried to imagine her horrible death. ‘I could not fulfil my dream of making this place my home. And now I return to these walls, these hallways,’ she said, her voice filled with anguish.

Extracted from Darkness by Ratnakar Matkari, with permission from HarperCollins Publishers India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp