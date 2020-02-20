For the singer in you

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bathroom Singers Bootcamp, a specially curated weekend music workshop to guide music enthusiasts, is set to commence in the city from February 23. Spread across six Sundays, the workshop aims to educate and guide amateur singers with the basic understanding of vocals and more importantly to discover one’s original tone.

Presented by From Mug to Mike, the workshop will focus on areas starting from the very basics of music with an overview of Indian music systems – Hindustani and Carnatic – and understanding its relevance for a singer. “This programme is dedicated to people who can commit to the weekend schedule, there is no prior knowledge required or an age bar. We focus on what a singer needs to know, including the myths and misconceptions,” says Sunil Koshy, founder, From Mug to Mike.

Koshy, who started From Mug to Mike in 2013, emphasised that the idea of the workshop is to guide individuals who want to sing but are in a dilemma on what style of music they should choose. “In the traditional method of learning, people get stuck with routine lessons which they practise for many years. The content we have packaged in this course took me close to 15-20 years to understand. Even when people sing, they aren’t given sufficient feedback.

We also provide a studio recording session for each participant in order to assess and provide them individual feedback.”Another crucial area of focus is an introduction to voice culture and voice exercises, which Koshy states, is a focus on an individual’s original voice and includes advanced voice exercises – range, breath control, stability of voice, speed.