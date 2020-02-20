Home Cities Bengaluru

Octagenarian files plaint against firm 

An 83-year-old man has filed a cheating case against the managing director and staffers of Kamat Yatriniwas Pvt Ltd.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An 83-year-old man has filed a cheating case against the managing director and staffers of Kamat Yatriniwas Pvt Ltd. Police registered an FIR against the firm, its MD and others. The complainant Anant Gopal Pai, a resident of Palace Road, had filed a private complaint in a city court, which directed the police to register the FIR. Pai alleged that he had been investing in the firm for the past several years. 

“In 2015, the accused asked me to invest more money and that they would give me an interest every month. Accordingly, I invested a total of Rs 1.05 crore in mine and my spouse’s name. Since July 2019, the firm has not been paying any interest,” he alleged in his complaint.

