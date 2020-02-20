State planning development of product-focused industrial cluster 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Wednesday said that the government is developing a product-focussed industrial cluster development programme. It will focus on establishing an ecosystem, comprising supportive policies, access to world class infrastructure, skill development and other enablers, for developing specific manufacturing clusters. “Chikkaballapura and Mysuru districts have been identified for developing Electronics Systems Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) clusters. They will benefit from their existing ecosystem and proximity to urban centres. We are now considering including Kolar and Hubballi too under the programme and develop the four districts into an integrated ESDM cluster,” he said.

He was inaugurating a day-long workshop and panel discussion on Key Enablers for Establishing Globally Competitive ESDM Clusters, organised by the India Cellular and Electronics Association and India Electronics and Semiconductors Association. He said that in Kolar, Wistron is developing a new manufacturing plant, which is expected to give a strong boost to the ecosystem. Dharwad district is emerging as a regional hub for innovation and enterprise and Sandbox ecosystem run by Deshpande Foundation in Hubballi is a world-class incubator.

Gaurav Gupta, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries and Commerce, said the state has the second-most productive labour and the fourth-largest skilled workforce in India. “Karnataka envisions to emerge as a hub for electronics manufacturing in India and also globally,” he said. The cluster will offer a land bank of over 1,000 acres in identified districts. “We are also looking to implement new models in the districts such as plug-and-play infrastructure and common facilities for the convenience of the industries,” he said.