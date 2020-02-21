Home Cities Bengaluru

Girl, who raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru, sent to judicial custody

Amulya raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at an anti-CAA rally organised by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Bengaluru on Thursday

Published: 21st February 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Amulya Leona raises slogans at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo | EPS/inod Kumar T)

By ANI

BENGALURU: A student, who allegedly raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

She was earlier denied bail by a judicial magistrate here.

The student identified as Amulya Leona (19) studying BA at a private college in Bengaluru hailing from Koppa in Chikkamagaluru district stoked a controversy after she raised slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ on the stage during an anti-CAA event here on Thursday in which Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi was a speaker. Her action left both Owaisi and the organisers stunned. The police, immediately took her into custody, and later slapped sedition charge on her.

The event was organised by the Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai Federation at Freedom Park. After the first few speakers, it was Leona’s turn. As soon as she was handed the microphone, she shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ at least thrice. 

"We have registered a suo moto case under Section 124A (sedition), 153A and B (promoting enmity between different groups and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration). Once formalities are completed, we will produce Amulya before a judicial magistrate," B Ramesh, DCP Bengaluru (West) said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Zindabad Amulya anti CAA rally Owaisi
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp