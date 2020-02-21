Girl, who raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru, sent to judicial custody

By ANI

BENGALURU: A student, who allegedly raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

She was earlier denied bail by a judicial magistrate here.

The student identified as Amulya Leona (19) studying BA at a private college in Bengaluru hailing from Koppa in Chikkamagaluru district stoked a controversy after she raised slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ on the stage during an anti-CAA event here on Thursday in which Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi was a speaker. Her action left both Owaisi and the organisers stunned. The police, immediately took her into custody, and later slapped sedition charge on her.

The event was organised by the Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai Federation at Freedom Park. After the first few speakers, it was Leona’s turn. As soon as she was handed the microphone, she shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ at least thrice.

"We have registered a suo moto case under Section 124A (sedition), 153A and B (promoting enmity between different groups and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration). Once formalities are completed, we will produce Amulya before a judicial magistrate," B Ramesh, DCP Bengaluru (West) said.