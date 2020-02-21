Home Cities Bengaluru

Now, police will take care of your ‘suraksha’ in cabs 

Ola integrates its emergency button with police control room through its women’s safety app 

Published: 21st February 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Women commuters may probably be at ease now, as Bangalore City Police (BCP) has decided to be involved in ensuring their safety in cabs. Ola has integrated its in-app emergency button with the BCP control room through it’s Suraksha app. This integration will enable seamless sharing of ride-information, including driver and car details, GPS coordinates of the vehicle, and the customer’s contact information. 

Appreciating the move, Sunayana Narayana, a techie, who commutes mainly through cabs said, this is a very good move and will definitely make many women feel safer. “I use cabs sometimes very late in the night. Though I know there are safety measures put in place by most of the cab aggregators, the feeling that Bengaluru police is also involved, definitely makes me feel safer,” she said.In a statement issued by Ola, it said, “Whenever a customer presses the ‘emergency button’, they will have the option to call the police directly via 100. Once this is activated, the police will have real-time access to the customer’s ride information and the vehicle’s GPS coordinates, enabling quicker response and on-the-ground support from the nearest police team,” it read.

Meanwhile, Ola’s Safety Response Team (SRT) will also immediately contact the customer and provide assistance on the phone till the customer’s safety is confirmed. This technology integration will better equip the police to provide quick real-time support.

The brainchild of Ola and Bengaluru’s police commissioner Bhaskar Rao, this facility according to the latter, is going to definitely help many. He said, “With shared cab services being a popular mode of transport in the city, police now offers great convenience and ensures that the citizens of Bengaluru have a secure ride by integrating Suraksha app with Ola application.”

Passengers can now reach for police help by simply pressing the Emergency Button provided in Ola application. Police also has plans to integrate it with all mobility platforms.  Arun Srinivas, COO at Ola, said, “Safety is our priority and we believe in leveraging technology to provide our customers with a secure and comfortable mobility experience. We are grateful to the Bengaluru City Police for collaborating with us and supporting our cause to enable safer rides.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp