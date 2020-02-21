Now, police will take care of your ‘suraksha’ in cabs 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Women commuters may probably be at ease now, as Bangalore City Police (BCP) has decided to be involved in ensuring their safety in cabs. Ola has integrated its in-app emergency button with the BCP control room through it’s Suraksha app. This integration will enable seamless sharing of ride-information, including driver and car details, GPS coordinates of the vehicle, and the customer’s contact information.

Appreciating the move, Sunayana Narayana, a techie, who commutes mainly through cabs said, this is a very good move and will definitely make many women feel safer. “I use cabs sometimes very late in the night. Though I know there are safety measures put in place by most of the cab aggregators, the feeling that Bengaluru police is also involved, definitely makes me feel safer,” she said.In a statement issued by Ola, it said, “Whenever a customer presses the ‘emergency button’, they will have the option to call the police directly via 100. Once this is activated, the police will have real-time access to the customer’s ride information and the vehicle’s GPS coordinates, enabling quicker response and on-the-ground support from the nearest police team,” it read.

Meanwhile, Ola’s Safety Response Team (SRT) will also immediately contact the customer and provide assistance on the phone till the customer’s safety is confirmed. This technology integration will better equip the police to provide quick real-time support.

The brainchild of Ola and Bengaluru’s police commissioner Bhaskar Rao, this facility according to the latter, is going to definitely help many. He said, “With shared cab services being a popular mode of transport in the city, police now offers great convenience and ensures that the citizens of Bengaluru have a secure ride by integrating Suraksha app with Ola application.”

Passengers can now reach for police help by simply pressing the Emergency Button provided in Ola application. Police also has plans to integrate it with all mobility platforms. Arun Srinivas, COO at Ola, said, “Safety is our priority and we believe in leveraging technology to provide our customers with a secure and comfortable mobility experience. We are grateful to the Bengaluru City Police for collaborating with us and supporting our cause to enable safer rides.”