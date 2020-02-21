SAP to sanitise office after 2 contract H1N1

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two employees SAP India at its facility at RMZ Ecoworld in the city have tested positive for the H1N1 virus, the company has said. A press statement to this effect was issued after an internal memo was leaked. “Considering the situation, we encourage you to work from home beginning February 20 till February 28, 2020. We are monitoring the situation closely and will sanitise floors 6 to 10 in the Ecoworld office and take up complete fumigation in these floors in the next two days,” an excerpt of the memo read.

To a query, SAP said, “Detailed tracing that the infected colleagues may have come in contact with is underway. The health of our employees and their families is of utmost priority. As a precautionary measure, all SAP India offices across Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai have been closed and all employees at these locations have been asked to work from home till further notice.”