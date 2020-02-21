Home Cities Bengaluru

Stranger barges into house, kills 60-year-old woman

Cops suspect insider job as daughter-in-law’s statement is unclear

Published: 21st February 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a case which the police suspect to be an “insider job”, a 60-year-old woman was killed reportedly by an unidentified man who barged into her house at Byatarayanapura on Mysore Road on Tuesday afternoon.Rajamma’s daughter-in-law Soundarya said the assailant tried to drag her into a room, but she freed herself and ran out of the house only to return later and find her mother-in-law lying in a pool of blood. A gold necklace was found missing from her person.

Incidentally, the only one who is said to have seen the stranger is Soundarya.Rajamma was living with her son Kumar B and his family and her husband Bommarai had passed away a few years ago.A senior police officer said the incident took place around 4 pm. In his complaint filed at Byatarayanapura police, Kumar said Rajamma was not well and he had tried to reach a doctor over the phone. However, as the doctor did not answer his calls, he decided to visit his clinic at TR Mill.

While he was on his way to the clinic, his wife Soundarya tried to reach him over the phone, but he did not answer her calls as he was riding. Later, his landlord Harish called him and asked him to return home immediately. He rushed back to home only to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, he said. He rushed Rajamma to Victoria Hospital where she was declared “brought dead”.He said his wife told him that a stranger barged into their home and tried to drag her into the room. She managed to escape  and alerted their neighbour Jayalakshamma, he said quoting her.

When she returned, she noticed that her mother in-law had been attacked by the man with an iron contraption used to crush arecanut. The killer then disappeared immediately, Kumar said.Byatarayanapura police rushed to the spot and inspected the scene of crime. A police officer privy to the investigations said, “We are probing the case from all angles. We are not ruling out an insider’s job since Soundarya’s statement is not clear. We have some clues about the accused and an arrest will be made soon. The motive for the murder will be revealed only after the accused is interrogated.”

