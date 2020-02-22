Home Cities Bengaluru

Irregular waste collection leaves residents in a fix  

Bellandur civic group submits e-petition, alleges trash is collected once in 10-20 days

Published: 22nd February 2020 06:43 AM

The residents pointed out that the worst-affected areas are Harlur, Junasandra, Chikkanayakanahalli, Halanayakanahalli, Doddakanneli, Jayaramareddy Layout and Kariamma Agrahara (file picture)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is making efforts to improve the Swachh Survekshan 2020 ranking by clearing multiple black spots and ensuring proper segregation-collection of garbage, residents of Bellandur ward are having a tough time with improper collection of garbage. They have come forward with an online petition, demanding the BBMP to change the garbage contractors of the ward.

The residents allege that garbage is being collected once in 10-20 days and some of them end up throwing the garbage on roads. “We stopped one person from disposing garbage on the roads, but he said that he had no choice as no one had come to pick the garbage in a long time,” said Vishnu Prasad, member of Kasavanahalli Development Forum.

The residents pointed out that the worst-affected areas are Harlur, Junasandra, Chikkanayakanahalli, Halanayakanahalli, Doddakanneli, Jayaramareddy layout and Kariamma Agrahara.
Divyashree, a resident of Bellandur said, “The problem has only been increasing and despite of multiple complaints raised, there is no respite. Even though the auto tippers have increased from 24 to 54, we see no results.”

Many have spotted pourakarmikas clearing the garbage on roads and throwing it in drains or vacant plots, or even burn them. “We cannot blame the pourakarmikas as they are cleaning the roads. As the garbage keeps lying on the road, they burn it. The problem is with the collectors and BBMP officials who not conduct any audit to check if there is 100% collection happening,” said another resident.

The members of Kasa Mukhta Bellandur, a civic group in Bellandur, filed an online petition, saying, “Change the garbage contractor for Ward 150. Bellandur has become a refuge of pigs and with the coronavirus scare, we are concerned over the health of locals. It is also interesting to note that BBMP pays each auto tipper Rs 52,000 to Rs 56,000 per month. Still, the garbage can’t be picked up everyday. Since efforts of BBMP and activists in this area to streamline collection have not worked, we request BBMP to act fast, remove the existing contractor and put in place a good contractor who will work to clean up the garbage mess in Bellandur.”

The New Indian Express tried to contact the local corporator, BBMP Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Randeep D and Assistant Executive Engineer, Mamatha; none of them were available for response.

