Murder accused attacks cops, shot, injured

BENGALURU: In a joint operation by Bagalagunte police and Soladevanahalli police, a notorious history-sheeter was shot after he attacked police officers.

Twenty-nine-year-old Stephen Fernandes is a history-sheeter who is wanted by Tumakuru police in 14 attempt to murder cases. He has been absconding for six months. A special team was formed to nab him.



A senior police officer told The New Indian Express that Fernandes that based on a tip off, the special team formed by Tumakuru’s Tilak Nagar police had come to Mallasandra in Bagalagunte to nab the accused. Around 8.30pm, police surrounded Fernandes who was riding a bike. He allegedly attacked head constable Manjunath and police constable Srinivas with a knife in a bid to escape. Inspector Parvatamma opened fire in the air to warn him. However, when he tried to attack another policemen, she shot at him, leading to injuries on his leg.

The injured policemen were shifted to a private hospital for treatment and Bagalagunte police have taken the accused into custody for further interrogation.