Pro-Pakistan sloganeering: Protest against Amulya held in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Several pro-Hindu organisations including the Sri Ram Sene, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and others held protests against Amulya Leona in and around Bengaluru on Friday, following the pro-Pakistan slogans she raised during an event at Freedom Park on Thursday. Members of Hindu Janajagrithi Samithi and Sri Ram Sene protested in front of Town Hall, demanding stringent action against the 19-year-old student.

Praveen Shetty from KRV demanded that she not be allowed to live in the country. Congress party (district unit) workers gathered at Maurya Circle and demanded that Amulya be banished from the country, urging the court not to grant her bail.