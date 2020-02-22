Three persons held for drug peddling

BENGALURU: RMC Yard police arrested three men over drug peddling and theft in churches of the city. The accused — Alex Surya alias Murali (28), Deepu Raj (29) and Muktar (27) — are from Kannur in Kerala and were caught with Rs 6.1kg ganja and gold ornaments. Police said that based on a tip off the policemen surrounded the gang near a private dental college in RMC Yard and caught them. They had come to handover the cannabis to their associate, who they didn’t know had passed away 20 days ago due to cardiac arrest. They confessed of robbing two churches in Mangaluru and Kengeri in Bengaluru. The police recovered gold ornaments stolen from the churches and they had pledged the gold in a private gold company in Thrissur. They smuggled the cannabis from Odisha.
