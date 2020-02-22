Home Cities Bengaluru

Three persons held for drug peddling

RMC Yard police arrested three men over drug peddling and theft in churches of the city.

Published: 22nd February 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: RMC Yard police arrested three men over drug peddling and theft in churches of the city. The accused — Alex Surya alias Murali (28), Deepu Raj (29) and Muktar (27) — are from Kannur in Kerala and were caught with Rs 6.1kg ganja and gold ornaments. Police said that based on a tip off the policemen surrounded the gang near a private dental college in RMC Yard and caught them. They had come to handover the cannabis to their associate, who they didn’t know had passed away 20 days ago due to cardiac arrest. They confessed of robbing two churches in Mangaluru and Kengeri in Bengaluru. The police recovered gold ornaments stolen from the churches and they had pledged the gold in a private gold company in Thrissur. They smuggled the cannabis from Odisha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp