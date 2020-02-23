Home Cities Bengaluru

15-ft-long kite flown in Bengaluru to welcome Donald Trump

VK Rao, an international kite artist, crafted the special kite, with photographs of both Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the messages 'Namaste Trump' and 'Welcome to India'.

Youngster fly a kite with portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump ahead of Trump's maiden visit to India in Bengaluru Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BENGALURU: As India gears up to welcome Donald Trump on his maiden visit to the country, a kite artist flew a special 15-feet long kite to welcome the US President.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said: "We have created and flown this special kite to welcome the US President. The kite is 15 feet long."

Earlier, an Amritsar-based kite maker in Punjab had designed special kites to welcome Trump.

"As Donald Trump will be visiting India, so I have made some kites to welcome him. There are kites with pictures of PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump," said Jagmohan Kanojia, the kite maker.

Preparations are on across the country to welcome Trump, who is scheduled to visit India on February 24 and 25.

During the visit, Trump is scheduled to participate in a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will address a gathering at the Motera stadium.

On Monday evening, the President and his family will be visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra. 

