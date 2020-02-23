Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru forum seeks MLAs’ support for lower bus fares

A recent BBPV survey revealed 80 per cent of bus users find fares too high while 60 per cent of respondents see the high bus fares as a concern.

By Iffath Fathima
BENGALURU: With people not coming forward to use buses over its high rates, the Bengaluru Bus Prayaanikara Vedike (BBPV), a bus commuters’ forum have urged city MLAs to reduce the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus fares. A few days ago, the BBPV met 12 MLAs and submitted a memorandum for fare reduction and more buses. The 12 MLAs included Byrati Basvaraj, S T Somashekar, Satish Reddy, Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, Ravi Subramanya, S R Viswanath, Somanna, Goplaiah, Laxman Savadi, Ashwath Narayan, Rizwan Arshad and Suresh Kumar, including the Principal Secretary, Finance Department, Govt of Karnataka.

A recent BBPV survey revealed 80 per cent of bus users find fares too high while 60 per cent of respondents see the high bus fares as a concern. In the memorandum, the BBPV said Bengaluru has the highest bus fares in the country when compared to other city bus operators in India. For instance, the Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) fares up to 3 km stands at Rs 7, while for 5 km it is Rs 8 and upto 10km the rates are Rs 12.

The Calcutta State Transport Corporation (CSTC) stands is Rs 6 for 3 km, Rs 8 for 5 km and Rs 9 for 10 km. The Brihanmumbai Electrical Supply & Transport Undertaking (BEST) stands at Rs 10 for 3 km, Rs 14 for 5kms and Rs 18 up to 10 kms. But the BMTC stands highest with Rs 10 for 3 km, Rs 15 upto 5 kms and Rs 18 for 10 kms. BBPV member Shaheen Saha said, “In November 2019, the state government announced the bus fleet will be increased and fares reduced. But so far there is no progress. If the bus fares are reduced, it will help the public. If more people start using buses, it will reduce traffic congestions in the city.”

The group stated the MLAs write to the state government, asking it to reduce the fares. Saha pointed out that instead of the government focusing on elevated corridors of Rs 9,300 crore, the focus should be on bus services, which will address the mobility needs of people. The group said some MLAs agreed to write to the CM while others gave a positive response to support the reduction of bus fares. 

