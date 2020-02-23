Home Cities Bengaluru

Fruit-based probiotic drink set to debut in Bengaluru

Many chemical-based energy drinks are available in the market, but nothing beats a natural and healthy one instead.

BENGALURU: Many chemical-based energy drinks are available in the market, but nothing beats a natural and healthy one instead.Researchers from Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) have created probiotic pomegranate and mango juices, which are chemical-free, and to commercially launch them, they are signing an MoU with Makers of Mysuru, a firm selling organic kokum juice.

Dr Harinder Singh Oberoi, principal scientist at the Division of Post Harvest Technology and Agricultural Engineering, ICAR-IIHR told TNSE that it took three years to come out with this technology. “The right amount bacteria has been added to the pulp to ensure that they produce the right vitamins and proteins in the body. The drinks will have a four-month shelf life,” he said. Oberoi was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the two-day long Sri Sri Savayava Krushi Mela being held at Sri Sri Ravishankar Ashram in the city on Saturday. The mela was inaugurated by agriculture minister B C Patil, MP Tejaswi Surya, co-operation minister S T Somashekhar and Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Sri Sri Institute of Agriculture and Technology signed an MoU with IIHR for fostering inter-institutional cooperation in education, research, technology and sustainable development. 

Dr Oberoi said that the drink will be officially launched in the market next month after the signing the MoUs. They will be sold in Mysuru, Bengaluru, Kochi and Hyderabad. The ICAR-IIHR has also shown interest to partner with Hopcoms and horticulture departments to sell these juice bottles on the lines of the mango and grape juices available in Lalbagh and Cubbon Park. Dr Oberoi added, “They are mere fruit juices, these are natural energy drinks, which have a lot of pulp and energy-building bacteria. The one Hopcoms sells has no probiotic organism.”

