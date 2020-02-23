Home Cities Bengaluru

Nithyananda: CID seeks open warrant

The ‘godman’ is facing trial for raping a woman disciple

Published: 23rd February 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is in the process of obtaining an open-ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the fugitive self-styled godman Nithyananda from the trial court in Ramanagara, sources told The New Indian Express. Unlike a regular NBW, an open-ended NBW does not have an expiry date or a time limit for execution. 

“The CID is seeking an open-ended NBW against Nithyananda in the wake of his bail cancellation order passed by the Karnataka High Court early this month,” the source added. The High Court on February 5 had cancelled the bail granted to Nithyananda in connection with a 2010 rape case. While cancelling his bail, Justice John Michael Cunha had directed the trial court to take Nithyananda into custody.

In January Interpol had issued a Blue Corner Notice (BCN) against Nithyananda asking member countries to share information on him with India if they find him on their soil. Nithyananda is also wanted by the Gujarat police over grave charges of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to collect donations for his ashram in Gujarat. The Gujarat police had also asked the Interpol for a BCN against the controversial godman. Nithyananda is facing a trial under Sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 114 (criminal abetment), 201 (disappearance of evidence, giving false information), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly raping a woman disciple at his ashram. 

