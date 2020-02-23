Woman kills self over domestic violence

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman killed herself in Baiyappanahalli on Friday, alleging unbearable harassment by her husband who suspected her fidelity. Ashwini (27) hanged herself in the house she shared with her husband Mahantesh, a private company employee.

Police said that based on a complaint by Ashwini’s parents, Mahantesh and his mother Shantamma were arrested on charges of abetment of suicide. Ashwini’s father alleged that Mahantesh harassed her on a daily basis. She had separated from him a year ago and lived with her parents. Recently both families counselled Mahantesh and Ashwini returned to his house. On Friday afternoon the couple quarrelled over the same issue. Mahanesh was remanded to judicial custody and his mother was released on station bail.

help a call away

For help with emotional distress or thoughts of suicide reach out to the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open 10 am-10 pm from Monday to Saturday. The 104 Arogya Sahayavani is available 24/7.