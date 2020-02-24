Aache Banni: Bengaluru police calls women to venture out and feel safe

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Keeping women safe is the most discussed topic with sexual assault and harassment cases against women being reported in the city. To help women venture out into spaces they consider unsafe, the Bengaluru police officially launched their “Aache Banni” (come out) initiative on Saturday. It will be taken to all other police station limits in the city, where such spots will be identified.

The police will invite women to such places, spend some time with them and move around to instil a sense of confidence among them.

In the south division law and order police jurisdiction, DCP South Rohini Katoch Sepat organised a floodlit sports event, which included kabaddi and throwball matches that were played between the women residents and women police officials, at RBI Layout, Konanakunte. The event saw the participation of over 400 women players and audience.

Rohini told TNIE, “We have started something called the Police Friends Club, where the youth are targeted. We involve the youth so that they develop trust and understand the police, and can inform us about any untoward incidents. This was initially done for boys and we conducted four matches. But we also wanted to bring in women, so that they too could feel safe and free to play anytime outside. This way, they will gain confidence and start coming out to play and own the place.”

She said, “The initiative was brought in by City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, who also watched the matches and officially inaugurated the Aache Banni campaign.” She said that the initiative will also include men who understand issues faced by women. “The men too should be responsible and ensure that the area is safe for women. We have identified particular spots where women do not pass by. We will hold walks or other such events, once in 15 days, to make them comfortable. We will also call the area corporator who can listen to problems of men and women regarding various issues, and find solutions.”

DCP Southeast Isha Pant identified eight places in her jurisdiction where women feel uncomfortable at night, like the Silk Board Junction, Dairy Circle, Koramangala BDA Complex, Koramangala Regional Passport Office, Veera Yodhara Udhyanavana 4th Block, Grape Garden, Koramangala 6th Block, Madiwala Market Street and Spoorthy Hospital in Tavarekere. Here, the campaign will be held from February 24 to March 8.