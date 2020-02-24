Bengaluru private firm employee held for blackmailing female friend by placing camera in toilet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Whitefield police tracked down and arrested a private company employee for trying to extort his female friend using private videos he recorded of her recently. The accused, Deepak Kumar Serekar, (29), placed a camera in the washroom without her knowledge, when she was staying over, and then demanded Rs 3 lakh from her over emails using a fake name. The woman filed a complaint with the police after which he was arrested.