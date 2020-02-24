Check out the top four Chinese apps that pose a risk in India

Home Cities Bengaluru

There are advantages of China’s technological investments in India, but there are risks too. In 2019 alone, 6.3 billion dollars of investment came from Chinese venture capitalists.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  There are advantages of China’s technological investments in India, but there are risks too. In 2019 alone, 6.3 billion dollars of investment came from Chinese venture capitalists. “They are the second-largest source of funding in the Indian tech sector,” said Akshay Shah, Schwarzman Scholar, Tsinghua University. At a discussion held at Policy Adda on Sunday regarding China’s Rise-Implications for India, Shah said, “The top-most popular apps in India — Tik Tok, Likee, UC Browser and Helo — are from China. PUBG is also Chinese.

They have a lot of access to our data and there are possible risks due to that. China-owned Ali Baba also owns a 37% stake in Paytm,” Shah said. Author Rahul Jacob said, “People in Hong Kong raised their voices against the nation when China punished a doctor for raising an alarm on coronavirus.”Manoj Kewalramani, research fellow, China studies, Takshashila Institution said that, India cannot completely cut off the country either.

