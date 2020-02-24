Home Cities Bengaluru

You regain faith when you meet ordinary people: Saeed Akhtar Mirza

Mirza emphasised on Naseem as a turning point in his career.

Published: 24th February 2020 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

Saeed Akhtar Mirza

Saeed Akhtar Mirza (Photo | Pandarinath B)

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  One would know Saeed Akhtar Mirza from his acclaimed works like Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai (1980), Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho (1984) and Nukkad (1986). But it was after Naseem (1995) that the director and screenwriter bid farewell to films. Naseem heavily revolved around events surrounding the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992 and won the national award for best direction. On February 21, Mirza delivered a masterclass, which saw a reminiscence of his works at the Bangalore International Centre.

Mirza emphasised on Naseem as a turning point in his career. “When you see a moment which you know is historical and then you realise that one is a citizen of this country, the element of faith that you have is put to an incredible test. The events of 1992 to me was like the end of an era. I turned more reflective and started travelling across India on road in order to regain faith. I would spend time with people and that’s when you realise what this country is really all about.

You regain faith when you meet ordinary people because they are generous and forgiving,” he said. He went on to document his travels which spanned for over five months and 55,000 km, covering people and understanding their perspective of what independence meant to them – the documentary was titled A Tryst with the People of India. Speaking about his upcoming projects, Mirza said he is working on his fourth book which he looks to release in the near future and is actively involved in workshops with the Sambhavna Trust. Ask him on whether a return to films is a possibility, and he rules it out, adding, “Films require physical energy, mentally I’m there but one has to be up and about. I’m happy with writing as I can cover vast streams of consciousness than a film. One can gather their lives only through a book, films are stuck at the idea of a narrative.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp