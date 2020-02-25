Home Cities Bengaluru

Gangster in India, respectable man in Burkina Faso, Senegal

Pujari was running textiles and electronics businesses in Burkina Faso and Senegal.

Ravi Pujari brought to Bengaluru from Paris

Ravi Pujari brought to Bengaluru from Paris. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gangster Ravi Pujari, who is wanted in over 100 cases in India, is a respected person in Burkina Faso and Senegal due to his charity works.When reporters asked him whether Pujari is facing any cases in Burkina Faso or Senegal, ADGP (Law & Order) Amar Kumar Pandey said, “he was a respectable person there. He would to do a lot of charity works. During Navaratri, he would distribute clothes to the needy and help several people by installing water pumpsets. He spent his own money for some (works) while he arranged sponsors for some other charity works. Due to this, he earned the respect of the people there. He was also in contact with influential persons there”.

Pujari was running textiles and electronics businesses in Burkina Faso and Senegal. “In Dakar, the capital city of Senegal, he was running ‘Maharaja’, an Indian cuisine bar and restaurant, in a partnership. Despite having his own business, he continued to make extortion calls to businessmen, film stars and producers, builders and developers, doctors and even politicians. He also had a craze for meddling with political activities in India,” the ADGP said.

When Pujari saw the police team, he reportedly asked them if they were from India. “Aap log kya India se aayeh hein?” he is quoted as saying. To this the police replied, “Aap ki wajah se aayeh hein” (We have come because of you).“He appeared stressed initially. But as time passed, he became normal and started asking us what will happen next,” said ADGP Pandey, who led the team that went to Senegal. The team also had Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru city, Sandeep Patil, Police Inspector SM Bolethin and another staff.

Important cases

February 15, 2007

A gunman wearing a helmet walked into the office of Shabnam Developers in Jayanagar 9th Block and gunned down an office assistant and a receptionist. The proprietor of the firm, Samiulla, a former corporator, received several threat calls from Ravi Pujari before and after the incident.

July 2009:

Pujari’s aides opened fire at an entertainment company’s office on CMH Road in Indiranagar, as the firm’s MD, who is also a leading Bollywood film producer, had not paid heed to the gangster’s demands.

September 25, 2010:

Two armed men barged into the office of Mantri Developers on Vittal Mallya Road and opened fire after enquiring about the owner. A few hours later, one of the accused was killed in a police encounter and investigations revealed that Pujari was behind the incident.

