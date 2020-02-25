Home Cities Bengaluru

HC: Police cannot say ‘no truth in complaint’ without registering FIR

Police Commissioner Harsha also said in the affidavit that 20 DVRs had been seized from different locations and CID has sent the footage to the FSL, Bengaluru, for analysis. 

Published: 25th February 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The police cannot conclude that there is no truth in a complaint without registering an FIR, the Karnataka High Court observed on Monday, hearing a case regarding complaints filed against the police in connection with the anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru in December. Directing the Mangaluru Police Commissioner to file a rejoinder, a division bench comprising Karnataka Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar said, “Prima facie, the endorsement will have to be withdrawn as he (Commissioner) cannot come to the conclusion that a complaint is false, without registration of an FIR.” 

The court made this observation on an affidavit filed by Mangaluru Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha in relation to directions issued by the court on a public interest litigation petition filed by freedom fighter HS Doreswamy and former Mangaluru Mayor K Ashraf.  When the bench asked what action the Police Commissioner had taken on complaints filed by the petitioner and others against police, Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi submitted that some complainants were given endorsements as the complaints were a violation of Section 132 of the Criminal Procedure Code (that protects public officials from prosecution under certain circumstances). Others were transferred to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) which is investigating the incident, the AG said.

Senior advocate prof Ravivarma Kumar, representing the petitioners, told the court that two complainants who had been given endorsements included a woman who had accused police of molesting her and assaulting her husband and the other was by K Ashraf, who alleged that police had violated privacy by entering into a hospital. Kumar sought time to file a response to the affidavit filed by the Mangaluru Police Commissioner. 

On the endorsements given to the two complainants that ‘no truth was found’, the bench orally observed that such endorsements cannot be issued without registering an FIR and would have to be withdrawn. Otherwise, it would affect the investigation, the bench said. The bench also said that there can’t be multiple FIRs on the same incident. 

Police Commissioner Harsha also said in the affidavit that 20 DVRs had been seized from different locations and CID has sent the footage to the FSL, Bengaluru, for analysis. Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi submitted an affidavit on the status of the investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp