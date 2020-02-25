Samarthanam opens cricket head office

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Samarthanam inaugurated the National Head Office of Cricket Association for the Blind at HSR Layout which would serve as a focal point for blind cricket events across the country.

Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar, Founder Chairman of Samarthanam International and President of CABI, WBC said, “Cricket Association for the Blind in India is nurturing talent. The Indian Blind Cricket team’s victories in all the World Blind Cricket Championships stand as an inspiration to the disabled community.”