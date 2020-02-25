Woman hangs herself, family alleges dowry harassment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A newly-married woman hanged herself at her house in Rajagopalnagar on Sunday. Her parents have alleged that her husband and mother-in-law harassed her for dowry. This is the fourth such incident in less than two weeks. Bharathi (24), a resident of Hegganahalli, married Satish three months ago.



Bharathi hanged herself in the afternoon. Her mother Savitramma lodged a complaint with the police against Satish and his mother Jayamma accusing them of harassment. Both were arrested on Monday and sent to judicial custody.

“We found a suicide note at the spot saying ‘Mamma I am sorry. I am leaving this world since I am not able to bear stomach pain’,” a police officer said. However, Savitramma has alleged that the writing on the note was not Bharathi’s and that Satish wrote the note. “We have sent the note to the FSL for confirmation on whether Bharathi wrote it. We are waiting for the postmortem report to take further action,” the officer said.

Help a call away

For help with emotional distress or thoughts of suicide, contact the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open 10am to 10pm Monday to Saturday. The 104 Arogya Sahayavani available 24/7.