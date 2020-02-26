Home Cities Bengaluru

A start-up ecosystem with living solutions

For students at the university, the platform comes as a long-awaited change.

Published: 26th February 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Sarawagi | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rate My Stay, a Bengaluru-based start-up, was launched in association with Christ University, on the occasion of celebrating achievments of the Department of Professional Studies. Spearheaded by IIT-Bombay alumnus Amit Sarawagi, the app aims to provide a solution to students and parents with respect to quality living facilities outside the campus. It has been designed to inform students about accommodation in specific localities according to their choice of specifications. 

Speaking about the idea, Sarawagi who is currently the Audit Practice Leader at Grant Thorton, recalled that during the initial days of training from the university, he noticed that while on-campus accommodation was limited, facilities outside were below par, which raised concerns. “There is hardly a database, website or an app which provides living options available to a student. Among the options available, many do not match the description. On our platform, we capture feedback from the user on a macro-level, which is in real-time,” says Sarawagi, adding that each facility on-boarded to the platform goes through the most minute of checking processes, ranging from a broken faucet clean to quality, each parameter holds weightage on the facility rating. 

“During our research, 32 per cent were not satisfied with the hygiene levels maintained at most facilities. When we dived deeper into this, 71 per cent said they want a clean washroom. When we put all the on-boarded facilities, they will have to abide by these parameters, each holding a significant amount of weightage and will also generate a healthy competition by maintaining the quality,” he adds.

For students at the university, the platform comes as a long-awaited change. For second-year students Rishika Gaur and Gulnar Puri, the  convenience factor, especially for students from other states, is a major bonus. “I made five trips in a week to finalise on a proper accommodation facility. This platform provides options with real-time data and saves time in filtering options,” Gaur says. Ask them on whether there’s a bigger issue at hand and Puri says, “The location definitely matters, even when you look for a PG, more than a clean room and washroom, safety measures should be in place accordingly.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp