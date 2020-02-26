Every year Kidwai sees 25 kids with eye cancer

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Of the 700 children treated by Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology for various cancers every year, 20-25 children suffer from a relatively rare form of cancer called Retinoblastoma each year at the hospital’s pediatric oncology wing. Of them, 80% are below three years of age and 98 % are below five. “The children exhibit symptoms of white reflex (white reflection from retina of the eye), decreased vision, squint, searching movement which refers to being unable to locate and pick up objects that one sees, with ease. In 30% of the cases, it happens in both the eyes. It can be hereditary or sporadic,” said Dr Appaji, professor, pediatric oncology in Kidwai.

In one case the hospital received, both children in a family suffered from the cancer. The RB protein gene — a tumour suppressor — is mutated in this type of cancer. Doctors treat it with an aim on preserving the eye/eyes affected.“However, in two-thirds of the cases every year, patients come to the hospital in an advanced stage. At that stage, the eye may need to be removed by surgery and radiotherapy to kill cancerous cells. Chemotherapy is done during the early stages,” Dr Appaji said. “If not treated immediately, it will lead to blindness. Most pediatric cancers are curable with proper treatment. Early diagnosis is crucial,” he adds.

The treatment is free for BPL patients in Kidwai Hospital. Along with eye tumours, other rare cancers that the hospitals sees in children include muscle tumour, bone tumour, liver tumour, tumour in testes and ovaries. These combined comprise 25 to 30% of cancer cases in children at the institute. Leukemia, brain tumours, cancer in lymph nodes, adrenal gland and kidneys, are more common among children they see, the doctor added.