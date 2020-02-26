Home Cities Bengaluru

HC to state: Appoint claims commissioners to assess property damage

The state government should submit the compliance report by April 15, 2020, the next date of hearing. 

Published: 26th February 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the State Government to appoint two retired district judges as Claims Commissioners to estimate the damage caused to public and private properties during bandhs/protests called in 2018 over the Mahadayi river dispute and also during agitations after the arrest of former minister and MLA D K Shivakumar. 

Hearing a batch of public interest litigations on frequent protests causing loss to public and private properties, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar said that the claims commissioners will also fix the liability on people responsible for the damage. Making it clear that the claims commissioners are entitled to carry out their work as per the law laid down by the Supreme Court in relation to destruction of public properties, the bench said the court will monitor claims commissioners’ work and recovery of compensation. 

It directed the State Government to appoint retired district judge Mohammed Ghouse M Patil to investigate the protests on January 25, February 4 and April 12, 2018 over the Mahadayi river dispute. Another retired district judge C R Benakanahally will study the loss during protests from September 4 to 11, 2019 after the Enforcement Directorate arrested D K Shivakumar. 

The bench asked the government to provide complete infrastructure to the Claims Commissioners, like adequate office, staff, computers, proper furniture, vehicles, etc and to fix their remuneration. The government is also expected to provide a list of evaluators to these officers. The government has to now issue a notification appointing Claims Commissioners and required staff within three weeks and provide all infrastructure in six weeks. The state government should submit the compliance report by April 15, 2020, the next date of hearing. 

One of the petitioners, Shraddha Parents Association, has prayed to the court to restrain Vatal Nagaraj, president of the Kannada Chalavali Vatal Party, from calling frequent bandhs/strikes and to make him pay for the loss to the exchequer. In another petition, Ravikumar Kanchanahalli alleged that the damage caused after Shivakumar’s arrest should be recovered from the people who were responsible for the violent incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp