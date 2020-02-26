Man on scooter molests student 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Miscrant groped a 23-year-old dental student when she was returning to her hostel on Sunday. A senior police officer said that the victim, who hails from Guwahati, had returned from Pune and got down at the bus stop at Kumaraswamy Layout. She was booking an auto to reach her hostel in VV Puram, when a man riding a scooter approached her on the pretext of searching for an address, and then groped her.

Shocked by his behaviour, she threw the bags she was carrying and ran behind the vehicle for a kilometre or so to catch him, but he managed to flee. She, however, noticed the vehicle number and alerted the police. Following her complaint, the police booked the accused under IPC Section 354 A (sexual harassment) and efforts are on to nab him, the police officer added.