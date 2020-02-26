NIMHANS employee shot at in front of PG

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A miscreant shot at a 25-year-old woman in front of her PG in Marathahalli. The assailant used a country-made pistol and the police found the weapon at the spot. The victim Subhashree Priyadarshini, from Odisha, has been working in NIMHANS. She has been living in the city for the past two-and-half-years.

A police officer said the incident took place around 5.30 pm when she walking into her PG, in Manjunath Layout. The accused followed her and shot at her using a 7.65 mm country-made pistol. The bullet pierced her abdomen and came out, while she collapsed. Residents nearby came to the girl’s aid while the accused threw the gun in a drain nearby and fled. Priyadarshini is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. and is not in a position to talk.