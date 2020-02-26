Home Cities Bengaluru

Nurturing young minds for a bright future

With an aim to nurture young minds and democratise ideas of innovation, the winners of Miss Maker and Master Maker 2020 were announced on Friday.

Published: 26th February 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Over 200 students participated at the Miss Maker and Master Maker

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an aim to nurture young minds and democratise ideas of innovation, the winners of Miss Maker and Master Maker 2020 were announced on Friday. A part of Bringing Smile’s CSR programme, the winners included Gauram Ma and Jayashree from GMPS Seegehalli who were named Miss Maker 2020 while Lakshmi Narasimha and Vikas from GHPS Challaghatta were named Master Maker 2020. 

Started in 2019, the theme for this year’s event was ‘Robotics’ and witnessed a total of 200 students participating in the event. Presented by Brillo, the students were at their innovative best as they developed models such as one dollar VR Headset, Smart Waste Disposal System, Smart Water Management System, Eco-friendly Street Lighting, Vacuum Cleaners, using eco-friendly and waste materials.

The programme aims to provide a platform for government school students to showcase their skills in the areas of design thinking, coding and robotics. Speaking about the event,  Abhishek Ranjan, director, sustainability, Brillio, said, “We collaborate with the government schools to ensure that the underserved students have access to cutting-edge technology that is imperative for their future success. We look forward to invest in such initiatives which will bring technology skills and tools of innovation to the students.”

