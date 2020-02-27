3 more days to voice your opinion on Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The deadline for the first-of-its kind survey to assess the liveability factor of different cities in the country is fast approaching. It was launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. In case you want to praise or criticise the city you live in, you just have three more days to do so by filling in some simple questions.

The last day to send online and offline responses for the ‘Citizen Perception Survey’ is February 29. “As part of the Ease of Living Index Assessment, a survey is being conducted on behalf of the ministry. This is an important component of the assessment exercise as it will help in directly capturing perception of citizens with respect to quality of life,” says the Ease of Living portal.

The survey lists multiple options for all the 24 questions it poses. Interestingly, among the questions listed to identify the liveability factors are safety of women in the public places, ease of commuting and its affordability, garbage collection system, green cover, health care services, quality od education and if one’s income was enough to have a decent quality of life in the city. The portal calls out thus: Make your opinion count. Click here to take the survey: https://eol2019.org/citizenfeedback

