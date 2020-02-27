Grilling on, but SIT fails to crack Amulya Leona

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amulya Leona, arrested during an anti-CAA protest in Bengaluru, is reportedly not answering the questions posed by the Special Investigation Team. Leona was taken into police custody for five days on Tuesday night. Due to security reasons, the police are maintaining secrecy about her movements. Fearing an attack, the police didn’t produce her before the court but took her to the residence of magistrate on Tuesday. She was remanded in police custody, after the police submitted that her custody was needed for the probe.

The SIT took her to a PG accommodation in Basaveshwara Nagar, where she was staying and conducted mahazar. It is learnt that the team seized some articles from her room. The 19-year-old, who had not budged during the police inquiry soon after her arrest, is said to have stuck to her narrative during the interrogation. “She is not answering most of our questions. She is repeating the same things which she told the police initially. According to her, she did not commit any crime and it was the organisers’ mistake,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the team found out that both Amulya and Aridra Narayanan, who was arrested a day after Amulya was picked up, were staying in the same room for three months before Aridra moved to another PG in January. “It is found that they exchanged messages on WhatsApp, discussing what they have to do during anti-CAA protests,” the official said.

Aridra was arrested during a protest held at Town Hall to condemn the pro-Paksitan slogans by Leona. Aridra was arrested for holding a placard on which it was written, “Muslim, Dalit, Kashmiri, Bahujan, Adivasi, Trans - Liberation Now”. While Leona was booked for sedition last Thursday, Aridra was booked for promoting enmity between different groups.