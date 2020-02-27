New York to get a glimpse of ‘Wild Karnataka’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Much-talked about documentary Wild Karnataka, which released recently in Bengaluru, is all set to live its American dream. The documentary will be getting its New York premier at the United Nations Headquarters, on the occasion of World Wildlife day on March 3. Directed and produced by award-winning duo Amoghavarsha J S and Kalyan Varma, with music score by Grammy-award winning musician Ricky Kej, the film is in its sixth week in different theatres across Bengaluru.

Ricky Kej

Amoghavarsha and Kej will be representing the team of Wild Karnataka in New York. While Kej is going to leave on March 1, Amoghavaraha is already there. The 52-minute long documentary will be followed by a discussion among the dignitaries present at the session. “It’s definitely an honour to be approached by the UN headquarters for World Worldlife Day. It’s a movie on the bio-diversity of my state, and I couldn’t be more proud,” says Kej about the film which is narrated by natural historian and English broadcaster Sir David Attenborough.

Kej admits that the scoring of the music was indeed a challenge. But the effort has been worth it. “The documentary is about wild animals. So, if there is a shot where a tiger is missing its hunt, I have put a softer track to emphasise that,” says Kej, who has also used a lot of Indian beats. The soft launch of Wild Karnataka was almost a year ago on March 3, 2019, where to close to 3,000 audience were present at the open-air theatre at Palace Grounds. But the documentary saw its theatrical premier on January 17 this year.

Credit roll

Director and produced by:

Amoghavarsha J S and Kalyan Varma

Music: Ricky Kej

Narrator: Sir David Attenborough

Fun facts

Movie was shot in 4K ultra-HD

With 400 hours of footage, movie took four years to complete

Crew travelled through jungles of Kabini, Badami and Hampi

Movie was supported by the Forest Department of Karnataka

Tigers, elephants, peafowl, sloths, jungle cats, king cobras, flying lizards are some of the animals featured