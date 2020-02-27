Home Cities Bengaluru

New York to get a glimpse of ‘Wild Karnataka’

Much-talked about documentary Wild Karnataka, which released recently in Bengaluru, is all set to live its American dream.

Published: 27th February 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Much-talked about documentary Wild Karnataka, which released recently in Bengaluru, is all set to live its American dream. The documentary will be getting its New York premier at the United Nations Headquarters, on the occasion of World Wildlife day on March 3. Directed and produced by award-winning duo Amoghavarsha J S and Kalyan Varma, with music score by Grammy-award winning musician Ricky Kej, the film is in its sixth week in different theatres across Bengaluru.

Ricky Kej

Amoghavarsha and Kej will be representing the team of Wild Karnataka in New York. While Kej is going to leave on March 1, Amoghavaraha is already there. The 52-minute long documentary will be followed by a discussion among the dignitaries present at the session. “It’s definitely an honour to be approached by the UN headquarters for World Worldlife Day. It’s a movie on the bio-diversity of my state, and I couldn’t be more proud,” says Kej about the film which is narrated by natural historian and English broadcaster Sir David Attenborough.

Kej admits that the scoring of the music was indeed a challenge. But the effort has been worth it. “The documentary is about wild animals. So, if there is a shot where a tiger is missing its hunt, I have put a softer track to emphasise that,” says Kej, who has also used a lot of Indian beats. The soft launch of Wild Karnataka was almost a year ago on March 3, 2019, where to close to 3,000 audience were present at the open-air theatre at Palace Grounds. But the documentary saw its theatrical premier on January 17 this year.

Credit roll
Director and produced by: 
Amoghavarsha J S and Kalyan Varma
Music: Ricky Kej
Narrator: Sir David Attenborough

Fun facts 
Movie was shot in 4K ultra-HD
With 400 hours of footage, movie took four years to complete 
Crew travelled through jungles of Kabini, Badami and Hampi
Movie was supported by the Forest Department of Karnataka 
Tigers, elephants, peafowl, sloths, jungle cats, king cobras, flying lizards are some of the animals featured

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp